WISEPAUSE WELLNESS BRINGS SOLUTIONS AND SISTERHOOD TO HUNDREDS OF WOMEN SEEKING ANSWERS ABOUT HORMONES AND MENOPAUSE
Over 40+ of America's Top Physicians and Experts Spoke on Women's Most Pressing Hormonal Issues
WisePause Wellness is the only conference that brings all these experts together under one roof to provide the answers that these women have been seeking.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of women gathered at the Skirball Cultural Center on Saturday, September 9, 2023 to hear from the legion of experts that presented on hormonal and menopause solutions at WisePause Wellness, America’s leading menopause conference. The Summit, with an impressive lineup of over 30+ speakers, covered a range of topics crucial for women’s health during menopause. From sleep, gut, and bone health to issues like sexual health, incontinence, brain fog and stress management techniques such as tapping and a sound bath provided immediate solutions for women aged 35-65+ all under one roof.
— Denise Pines
On the main stage, acclaimed television personality, author and inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant kicked off the conference with a tapping exercise aimed at alleviating stress. Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz set the tone for the day with a presentation on how to thrive during menopause while a lively conversation on how to Master Your Hormones by Drs. Maggie Ney, Melissa Guitierrez and S. Renee Obey, moderated by WisePause Wellness Founder, Denise Pines, went deeper into the symptoms and specific solutions of hormonal care during menopause that included answering pressing questions posed by audience members. Following them, an array of topics were discussed by some of America’s best age wellness speakers.
Lunchtime offered attendees the unique opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with over 19 experts on topics such as vaginal and sexual health, menopause and teeth, bone health, weight gain/belly fat, brain fog, meditation techniques, CBD and women’s health and more.
Additionally, 40+ WisePause Wellness exhibitors showcased cutting-edge health, beauty, nutraceutical and technological related products, supplements and programs designed specifically for women in this age group. During the WisePause Lifestyle Showcase, attendees had a chance to learn about these products directly from the stage, making it a one-stop destination for exploring menopause-related solutions.
To conclude the day on a rejuvenating note, women were treated to spa treatments at the Best Self Experience Pavilion. Services included reiki, massage, facial consultations, acupressure, hypnosis, and lymphatic massage ensuring that attendees left feeling pampered and refreshed.
Concludes Denise Pines, the visionary founder of WisePause Wellness, “I wanted to create a safe space for women to come together to get more information about this stage of life since it affects all of us. This is a topic that has not been widely discussed and is recently getting more attention, but not all that it deserves. The ladies who attend develop a sisterhood during the event that is based on shared experience that they are not alone. There is help and there are solutions. WisePause Wellness is the only conference that brings all these experts together under one roof to provide the answers that these women have been seeking.”
In celebration of World Menopause Day, WisePause Wellness and AARP will host a FREE online abbreviated version of the event on October 18, 2023. Registration is available at wisepause.com.
Sponsors of WisePause Wellness include AARP, Toyota and Tea Botanics.
About WisePause Wellness
WisePause Wellness is dedicated to empowering women during menopause by providing them with expert insights, support, and a sense of community. Through its annual conference and online resources, WisePause Wellness aims to educate, inspire, and facilitate conversations about menopause, ensuring that women have the knowledge and tools they need to navigate this transformative stage of life with confidence and vitality.
About Tea Botanics
Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, visit www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashtea
About Toyota
We’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.
About AARP
AARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all as we age. We lead positive social change and deliver value to members through advocacy, service, and information to make things better for society and play a positive role in communities of all kinds.
Ginger Campbell
SNAP Productions, Inc.
+1 2137607414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram