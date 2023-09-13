Trooper Helps Rescue Orphaned Baby Burro on Highway Near Lake Pleasant

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a female burro and her day-old foal were on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant when she was struck by a car and killed. The small male foal survived with minor injuries and remained nearby.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Sergeant Roger Hansen was among the troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) personnel who responded to the scene. He knew the young foal would not survive by itself in the wild, so with help from ADOT, he contacted Stacie Thomas of One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue in New River. Ms. Thomas graciously agreed to take in the foal if Sergeant Hansen could get him to the rescue, so Sergeant Hansen carefully loaded up the little burro in the back of his patrol vehicle.

Once he arrived at the rescue, Ms. Thomas was able to match the foal with a nursing mother burro. The little guy quickly settled in and adjusted to his adoptive mom, and has been eating, running, and playing just like a little burro should. Ms. Thomas’ grandson even named the little burro “Roger” in honor of Sergeant Hansen.

Even more good news: one of our troopers will be adopting little Roger when he’s old enough!

Great work by Sergeant Hansen in going above and beyond to ensure a positive outcome in a difficult situation! Also, thank you to Stacie Thomas and One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue for their assistance and ongoing efforts to care for little Roger.

Learn more about the rescue and follow Roger’s journey by visiting their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/onestepwildburro