"New Book Release" The Adventures of the Lost Prince, Written by the author H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman

Princess Karen Chatman writes best seller, The Adventures of the Lost Prince

Written by H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman

Author Princess Karen Chatman

The Royal Family of Alkebulan

Prince Abdula Aziz a 13-year-old prince and his best friend seek to free their kingdom from the spell of an evil sorcerer and time is running out.

The Adventures of the Lost Prince is a magical and adventure packed filled children's book for the young reader and is destined to be a bestseller.”
— Jamie Sloan

NEW YORK,, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introspect Management LLC on behalf of H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman is pleased to announce the release of the first book in The Adventures of the Lost Prince book series; The Journey to the Whispering Trees.

The book series follows the adventures of a young prince and his best friend who are on a quest to locate an evil sorcerer who has cursed their kingdom. The only chance the kingdom and its' people have of survival is for the two friends to locate the sorcerer.  As the two friends embark on a mystifying journey, they will experience different cultures, make new friends, and learn important life lessons.

The first book in the series, The Adventures of the Lost Prince-The Journey to the Whispering Trees, is now available for purchase. The book is geared towards children ages 8-18 and is sure to be a hit with young readers.

The author, H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman is a descendant of several royal families throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Europe; most notably the royal family of Prince Abdulrahaman Ibrahima Sori.  Princess Karen is known for her humanitarian work globally and for her dedication to empowering others to achieve their life goals.  

The Adventures of the Lost Prince-The Journey to the Whispering Trees is sure to be a hit with young readers and their families. Be sure to pick up a copy today!

Zara Hadid
Introspect Management LLC
