MPD Arrests Man After Home is Burglarized

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a man has been arrested for burglarizing a home.
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied house in the 4200 block of 8th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.
On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 56-year-old Keith Jones of Northwest, DC. was arrested and charged with Burglary One.
