Governor Abbott Appoints Douglass As Presiding Officer Of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed William “Bill” Douglass as presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Grayson County.

William “Bill” Douglass of Sherman is owner and chairman of the board of Douglass Distributing. He previously held leadership positions in the National Association of Convenience Stores, American Petroleum Institute, and the Fuels Institute, which is now the Transportation Energy Institute. He is a member of the Austin College Board of Trustees and chairman of the Texoma Medical Center Board. He is a former chairman of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation and former board chair of the Medical Plaza Hospital in Sherman. Since 2013, he has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Red River Boundary Commission. Douglass served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961 and in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. He earned a degree in economics and history from Muhlenberg College and was awarded an honorary Ph.D. from Austin College.