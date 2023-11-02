NovoaGlobal® Signs Contract with the City of Portales, New Mexico for Traffic Safety Enforcement Program

Photo Speed Enforcement in Portales, NM to be Provided by NovoaGlobal

Portales, New Mexico

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Speed Enforcement Program

We are proud to be chosen to provide Automated Speed Enforcement in Portales, New Mexico. We are pleased to continue to expand our program across the State."
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
PORTALES, NEW MEXICO, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety/enforcement technology, announces it signed a contract with the City of Portales to implement and manage its new Automated Speed Enforcement Program.

The Automated Speed Enforcement Program will help to prevent accidents on Portales’ roads where speeding makes traffic hazardous. The City has determined automated photo enforcement will reduce speeding and keep families safe.

“We are proud to be chosen to provide Automated Speed Enforcement in Portales, New Mexico. We are pleased to continue to expand our program across the State,” said Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO. “Our advanced technology is helping to reduce traffic accidents in New Mexico and keeping communities safer."

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

