Lisa deSouza, Renowned Founder/Director, Triumphs Winner of the 2023 Inspiration Women Award for Exceptional Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a sea of outstanding nominees, Lisa deSouza, acclaimed Founder & Executive Director of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF), emerges as the victor of the esteemed 2023 Inspiration Women Award, celebrating her remarkable prowess in leadership and innovation. This accolade, presented annually, spotlights the zenith of female leadership, especially pertinent during a time when their influence holds unprecedented significance.

Co-creator of the award, Aurora DeRose, underscores its import by stating, "The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time in which the spotlight is more important than ever."

Open to exemplary women from all corners of the United States, the Inspiration Women Award serves as a testament to women's power and determination in reshaping industries, communities, and the world. deSouza embodies this spirit, having demonstrated an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change through her innovative leadership.

The award underscores deSouza's dedication has sparked paradigm shifts and ignited transformative progress within management. Her journey reflects her achievements and the inspiration she imparts to countless others, aiming to overcome barriers and aspire to greatness.

In her words, "Receiving the 2023 Inspiration Women Award is an incredible honor that speaks to the potential of women's leadership. Every achievement is a testament to the collective effort of the teams I've had the privilege to lead. Together, we've shown that barriers are meant to be surmounted, and glass ceilings are meant to be shattered."

The award promises to be a momentous occasion uniting luminaries, supporters, and advocates fervently devoted to the cause of female leadership and empowerment. Beyond recognizing her accomplishments, this award will amplify the voices of countless women whose grand and subtle contributions are shaping the course of history.

The Best of Los Angeles Award, as the driving force behind the Inspiration Women Award, extends warm congratulations to deSouza on her remarkable achievement. Through this recognition, she takes her place among luminaries and kindles a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders.

After graduating from the prestigious boarding school, Deerfield Academy, deSouza moved to New York where she attended Columbia University. Always an artist at heart, her practical side gave way to her independent spirit, and she enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and The School for Film and Television. While working in the fashion industry, she started her career as an actor in the off-Broadway theater scene of New York City. However, she soon learned that her passion (and strength) was in writing and directing.

After 25 productions, some of which won local awards, deSouza soon found herself drawn to a new medium, the internet. She moved to Los Angeles where she started producing and creating web content. Her work with many San Francisco Bay Area companies led her to take a seven-year hiatus from the “industry” while she pursued a successful career in the tech space. However, her heart always yearned to return to the arts. After selling her company and buying a ranch in Santa Clarita, CA, deSouza found herself inspired to write again while taking long hikes with her dogs or riding her horses into the sunset. As with her days on stage, writing soon led to directing. She has written and directed several short films and is in pre-production with two features. She currently serves as the Founder & Executive Director of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival and, ever the entrepreneur, is spinning up two small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.