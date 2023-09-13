Navy Assistant Legal Counsel Wins 2023 Blacks in Government Military Meritorious Service Award

The award honors military service members and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians who support the mission and whose attributes best epitomize the qualities and core values of their respective service branches or DoD components. National Blacks in Government is one of the DoD’s diversity affinity groups which focuses on the need for African Americans in public service to organize around issues of mutual concern and use their collective strength to confront workplace and community issues.

“This award is about how many avenues you are creating, whether it's in the military or out of the military for African Americans and people who look like you,” Hough said. “It's an honor to be recognized for this award. It allows me to tell my sons I'm not just out here talking about what I'm doing, I'm actually doing it.”

Hough attributes his drive to succeed and serve others to lessons his grandfather taught him at a young age.

“The reason I became a prosecutor, the reason I joined the Navy, the reason I am selected for this award for my community service is because of my grandfather,” Hough said. “Growing up, he would tell me, ‘I worked very hard to get you here, so go do something good with it, and do three things: serve your country, serve your state, and serve your community.’ ”

Those three tasks became the pillars for Hough’s life goals – starting with his service to the state of North Carolina. As an Assistant District Attorney in the Union County district attorney’s office, he was one of three members of the Superior Court Trial Team, handling crimes ranging from DWIs to murder. After a successful tenure in the DA office, Hough began to look toward another facet of his grandfather’s advice.

“I was trying jury trials and I got to the point where I was really getting good at it, but I was burning out a little bit,” Hough said. “Something in my head said, if you want to go serve, then this is the time.”

During his six years of active duty service to the U.S. Navy, Hough has served as a defense counsel and victim’s legal counsel in over 80 cases.

“Hough's achievement underscores the importance of fostering an inclusive military community where all individual's talents are recognized and celebrated. His leadership qualities, commitment to mentorship, and dedication to advancing the mission have left an indelible mark on the armed forces,” said Vice Adm. Del Crandall, Judge Advocate General of the Navy.

Hough makes community service a cornerstone of his day-to-day life. He spearheads community outreach programs including school supply drives and scholarship opportunities that became a significant factor in his selection for the award.

