American Outlaws A Gripping Tale of Family, Redemption, Resilience, and Final Farewell to the Late Actor Treat Williams
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global independent distributor Vertical proudly releases "American Outlaws," a riveting, true-life crime thriller day-and-date in select theaters and on all major streaming platforms, on September 15th. A poignant and compelling exploration of family dynamics, the pursuit of redemption, and the strength of resilience, the film also serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, Treat Williams.
In "American Outlaws," audiences are invited to delve into the lives of the Dougherty siblings—Ryan, Lee-Grace, and Dylan— in a story crafted by Sean McEwen, Produced by Takashi Cheng, Cassidy Lunnen, Justin Alvarado Brown and Alexandre Dauman - as they embark on a cross-country journey in search of home, safety, happiness, and freedom. The film paints a powerful picture of their struggle to break free from the suffocating circumstances and past mistakes that have defined their lives.
At its core, "American Outlaws" challenges conventional notions of the American Dream, shedding light on the often-unattainable aspirations of the disenfranchised and marginalized. The film explores how the past can cast long shadows and how the pursuit of a better life can lead to unexpected paths.
Notably, "American Outlaws" is a poignant farewell to the late actor, Treat Williams, known for his exceptional talent and memorable performances throughout his illustrious career. Williams delivers a moving and emotionally charged performance in his final film role, adding depth and resonance to this already powerful narrative.
Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi remarked, “We are incredibly excited to release 'American Outlaws,' a film that not only promises a gripping story for audiences, but also serves as a testament to the late, great Treat Williams. His final performance in this movie is a tribute to his exceptional talent and enduring legacy in the world of cinema. We can't wait for audiences to experience this thrilling and unforgettable film."
"American Outlaws" is a film that defies easy categorization, inviting audiences to question the boundaries of heroism and villainy. It peels back the layers of its characters to reveal the intricate web of motivations and circumstances that shape their destinies. The film promises to be a memorable and thought-provoking addition to the cinematic landscape. Don't miss the chance to explore this powerful story of family, redemption, and resilience, and join us in honoring the legacy of Treat Williams in his final and unforgettable performance.
In conjunction with the film's release, country music artist Whey Jennings is set to drop an exclusive single that captures the spirit of "American Outlaws." This special release adds yet another layer to the film's rich tapestry and promises to be a musical accompaniment that resonates with audiences.
About Vertical:
Founded in 2012, Vertical has become a leading global independent distributor releasing films across all mediums.
Distribution Company: Vertical
Film Title: "American Outlaws"
Release Date: September 15th, 2023
Running Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes
