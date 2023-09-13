Bluedog Design certified as Great Place to Work company
Being certified as a Great Place to Work company is an honor that publicly stamps what our employees have long known about working here.”CHICAGO, ILL., UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After its employees submitted a confidential survey vetted by an independent analysis, Bluedog Design, a marketing and growth consultancy, has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification for creating an outstanding employee experience and offering a remarkable company culture. The Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey evaluates a workplace culture from the employee’s perspective. Among the top reasons Bluedog received not only the Great Place to Work Certification but also best place to work awards from Fortune and other publications is that each employee has a voice.
“We’ve worked intentionally to build a culture that puts our employees front and center; they take ownership over their career at Bluedog,” says Shannon Murphy, chief executive officer of Bluedog. “The freedom to do this is what we call our ‘Growth Universe,’ where we ask about the unknown, talk about fears, and look for opportunities to accelerate our journey and our clients’ goals.”
Among the benefits of working for Bluedog are 100-percent, company-paid medical premiums, monthlong sabbaticals after 5-year and 10-year anniversaries, free parental support for things like helping your baby sleep through the night, and pet insurance. According to Murphy--who began her career with Bluedog 13 years ago and recently became CEO--Bluedog employees know they’re working somewhere special and transfer that feeling to clients.
“For years, I’ve interviewed clients, and clients say ‘Bluedoggers’ are unique because we’re a consulting partner who works on their business as if it was ours,” Murphy adds. “Clients say when we roll up our sleeves, we feel like we’re on their team.”
Another factor contributing to the award-winning culture at Bluedog is the company’s decision earlier this year to form an employee stock ownership plan. Bluedog Design now joins 6,467 other companies--publicly traded and private--that are ESOPs. According to the National Center for Employee Ownership, U.S. ESOPs have assets over $1.6 trillion.
The ESOP program takes what Bluedog has built within their culture to the next level by rewarding their employees and making them owners. A study by Rutgers University found ESOPs increased sales, employment, and sales per employee by approximately 2.4 percent annually versus companies without such a plan. To punctuate that point, Murphy notes that in the last year Bluedog Design’s employees helped create and successfully launch over 20 new products, many of them driving growth for the world’s best-known brands like Tik-Tok, M&Ms, Tropicana and Gillette.
“Being certified as a Great Place to Work company is an honor that publicly stamps what our employees have long known about working here,” remarks Murphy.
About Bluedog
Bluedog Design is a marketing and growth consultancy focused on shaping better decisions with its clients, while committing itself to sustainable growth through in-market value creation. As a certified B Corp, women-owned business, Bluedog creates strategies for its clients' growth that enhance the future for every stakeholder. Fortune named Bluedog Design among its Best Workplaces in Chicago™ in 2022, and Bluedog earned first place on Crain’s Chicago Business “Best Places to Work” list. Visit https://bluedogdesign.com for more information.
