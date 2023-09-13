Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,347 in the last 365 days.

Concrete Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 16 Near Keystone

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Contact: Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

 

KEYSTONE, S.D. – Starting Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, crews will begin a concrete repair project on U.S. Highway 16. The project will begin directly west of the Keystone Wye Bridges and continue west for approximately one-half mile.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with temporary stoplights. Minimal delays can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Motorists are advised to travel 45 miles per hour during daylight hours or the posted speed limit if it is less. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on the $243,000 project is Forby Contracting, Inc. of Hinckley, MN. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Concrete Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 16 Near Keystone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more