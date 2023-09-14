ActualMeds Launches Medication Reconciliation Solution for LTC to Address CMS Minimum Data Set Changes Effective Oct 1.
Tech-enabled service helps skilled nursing facilities fulfill CMS’ MDS updates linked to reimbursement, ensuring high-quality care and optimizing PDPM payments
Our solution augments teams and streamlines processes with our automated medication reconciliation and expert clinical support instead of hiring more staff or adding more work to existing staff.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in medication management, today unveiled a new tech-enabled service for medication reconciliation. The launch, in response to more stringent coding requirements from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that will impact PDPM payments for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), is incredibly timely. CMS is set to release the new requirements on October 1, 2023 – at a time when nursing resources are already stretched thin and many SNFs don’t have the bandwidth to train employees, implement the new process, or ensure that new standards are met.
— James Duke, PharmD, Vice President of Clinical Pharmacist Services
As the only provider capable of delivering a complete view of a patient's validated medications from admission to discharge, ActualMeds is uniquely equipped to help SNFs save nursing time and reduce the risk of inaccurate information resulting from resident interviews or transitions of care. The ActualMeds InConcert platform, which uses previous routine and customary drug history and new EHR orders for medication reconciliation, including documented dosage, duration, medication compliance, and previous prescribers, also supports safe patient discharges, while providing the reporting necessary to support proper MDS documentation. In addition, the new solution is integrated into the long-term care facility’s pharmacy and EHR systems, reducing manual data entry and transcription errors resulting from the need to access multiple systems.
“We know from our clients that their nursing resources are already stretched far too thin,” said James Duke, PharmD, Vice President of Clinical Pharmacist Services at ActualMeds. “That’s why our turnkey solution augments their teams and streamlines processes with our automated medication reconciliation and expert clinical support instead of hiring more staff or adding more work to existing staff. We not only relieve the burden of adapting to the new requirements, but also help leaders to know they can trust a best practice medication reconciliation to ensure that patients will receive quality care and that reimbursement risk will be mitigated.”
ActualMeds’ expert consultant pharmacists can provide reconciled medication lists and resident documentation to support adherence upon discharge as well. ActualMeds pharmacists provide an initial medication list from past claims history, review all current medication orders in collaboration with the care team, and create a fully reconciled discharge medication list for compliance. Discharge medication lists not only assure that patient’s primary care doctors are in step with any changes in previous medication therapy but can also be formatted for the patients and/or their caregivers to understand which medications must be continued, which need to be discarded from the home medicine cabinet and any new medications with instructions for use.
ActualMeds high-touch approach to medication management creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, while lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. ActualMeds technology-enabled solutions for medication management, help healthcare organizations become more efficient, make quality care more accessible, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives human high-touch interaction that results in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
