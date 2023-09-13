Warner Announces Voter Registration Drives for September

​Charleston, W.Va. – In 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) declared September as National Voter Registration Month. The purpose of the commemoration was to educate the general public on voter registration, deadlines for voting, and civic engagement of citizens 18 years or older.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is recognized as a national leader in voter registration as well as his efforts to keep West Virginia's statewide voter registration lists updated and accurate. Since Secretary Warner took office, he has worked with the state's 55 county clerks to remove over 400,000 deceased, duplicate, out-of-state, and convicted felon voter files from the state's voter rolls.

His efforts to register eligible voters have garnered West Virginia national recognition. Since January 2017, Secretary Warner and his staff have worked closely with the county clerks to register 333,575 eligible citizens to vote. Of that number, more than 100,000 have been eligible high school students – many of whom will vote for the first time in the upcoming May 2024 Primary Election.

Currently, there are 1,163,517 registered voters in West Virginia.

"In September, we work with our county clerks to focus much of our attention on voter registration," said Secretary Warner. "Not only are we registering new voters, we are encouraging current voters to make sure that their voter registration is accurate."

﻿According to Warner, those voters who change their name or get married and assume their spouse's last name are required to update their voter registration. Those voters who have moved their residence since the last election or who may have a new address because of the remapping of the state's 911 system should also update their voter registration.

And according to Warner, it has never been easier to register to vote or to update a voter registration. All a citizen needs to do is visit the Secretary of State's secure election website at GoVoteWV.com.

Secretary Warner announced today that there will be nearly 50 voter registration drives taking place throughout the state (see the list below).

Tuesday, September 19th, is celebrated as National Voter Registration Day. Several counties will be having special voter registration events on that day. Those events are also included below.

