Lumate Health Launches in New York: Expert CBT for Anxiety and OCD in Teens and Young Adults (12-25)
Lumate Health - Transforming Adolescent & Young Adult Mental Health, One Life at a Time.
More teens and young adults are struggling with anxiety than ever before, and most do not receive effective treatment. Lumate is committed to bringing treatment that works to more youth in need.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumate Health, a practice specializing in treating anxiety and OCD in individuals aged 12-25 with evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), is thrilled to announce its recent launch in New York. Individuals (ages 12-25) and their families across New York immediately have more options for effective, personalized care with expert clinicians and an engaging digital platform.
— Cara Settipani, Ph.D.
Lumate Health - Transforming Adolescent & Young Adult Mental Health, One Life at a Time.
With an unwavering commitment to addressing the growing mental health crisis among today's teens and young adults, Lumate Health is poised to transform the landscape of mental health care. "More teens and young adults are struggling with anxiety than ever before, and most do not receive effective treatment. Lumate is committed to bringing treatment that works to more youth in need," emphasized Cara Settipani, Ph.D., Executive Clinical Director of Lumate New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Our clinical leadership, steeped in experience from top-tier institutions like Columbia University Medical Center, UCLA, and The University of Pennsylvania, has meticulously designed a treatment approach that synergizes research-based CBT with our state-of-the-art digital technology platform.
"As a Lumate clinician, the specialized training in CBT that I've received from leaders in the field has elevated my skill set and taken me to a new level of mastery," shared Ana Scali, LCSW, Clinician of Lumate New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. "Anxiety and OCD can be especially challenging during adolescence, making it crucial to have expert support tailored to this unique developmental stage. I feel fortunate to be able to provide these effective approaches that build upon youth's strengths and to witness firsthand the progress they make in overcoming challenges and achieving their goals."
Our dedicated therapists work collaboratively with each teen and young adult to identify the thoughts and behaviors that perpetuate their anxiety or OCD, guiding them to develop effective coping strategies, and empowering them to regain control of their lives. Lumate's digital delivery platform further breaks down geographical barriers, ensuring accessibility for all.
Accessible and Compassionate Care, Now Available in New York
Lumate Health's treatment program is now accessible to residents of New York. By choosing Lumate, families gain access to one of the most effective treatments for anxiety and related disorders, delivered by a team of passionate experts who are dedicated to transforming lives.
About Lumate Health
Lumate Health is dedicated to transforming the lives of adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety and OCD. With a mission to make evidence-based care accessible to all, Lumate Health combines the power of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with cutting-edge digital technology to provide personalized treatment plans that empower young individuals to take control of their lives. Our team of experienced therapists works collaboratively with each teen and young adult to identify and address the root causes of their anxiety or OCD, delivering results that bring hope and healing to individuals and families nationwide.
To learn more about Lumate Health's groundbreaking services and how we can help you, please visit our website at www.lumatehealth.com or contact our dedicated support team at 1-800-402-8768 or hello@lumatehealth.com.
Essa Naser
Lumate Health Inc.
+1 800-402-8768
hello@lumatehealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube