Gov. Lee Launches Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that applications are now open for the Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program, which dedicates $20 million to improve access to maternal healthcare and boost critical resources for mothers, children and families by supporting local nonprofits across the state, including pregnancy centers.

“Being pro-life is much more than protecting the lives of the unborn – it’s also about protecting the dignity of every human being,” Lee said. “Strong families are central to strong communities, and we’re proud to partner with the General Assembly to prioritize resources for local partners that serve Tennesseans in need. We welcome any Tennessee organization that serves expecting mothers and families to apply for these critical grant funds.”

In the state’s FY23-24 budget, the Governor and General Assembly funded $20 million to create the Strong Families Grant Program and provide the opportunity for nonprofit organizations, including pregnancy centers, to partner with the state to provide support based on the unique needs of the mothers, children and families they serve. Examples of these services include:

· Direct services for pregnancy support, which can include medical, mental health or other counseling services.

· Support for Tennesseans who are considering adoption.

· Workforce assistance to prepare new moms for self-sufficiency.

· Housing assistance to help moms in crisis find a safe and stable place to live.

· Additional wraparound services to support vulnerable mothers and their children.

Application materials for the grants are available online where applicants may view webinars and access training and technical assistance.

The grant program is just one facet of the Governor’s Strong Tennessee Families initiative, which dedicated a historic investment of more than $600 million in the State’s FY23-24 budget.

The Tennessee Departments of Health, Children’s Services and Human Services worked alongside the Family Advocacy Unit in the Department of Finance and Administration to gather input from stakeholders through a pregnancy needs assessment survey. These agencies form a planning committee that informs the grant program. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs in the Department of Finance and Administration will administer the grants, because of their expertise in issuing and overseeing grants to non-profit organizations.

