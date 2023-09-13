Ramp Closures Planned for Interstate 29 at 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, the southbound off-ramp at Interstate 29 (exit 77) at 41st Street is scheduled to temporarily close at 6 a.m. The southbound off-ramp will reopen in the afternoon, and traffic will be restored. The I-29 northbound on-ramp at exit 77, which has been closed for grading and paving work, is scheduled to reopen during the afternoon hours on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

On Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, the northbound I-29 off-ramp at exit 77 will close until Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Detours will be in place to guide motorists to the 26th Street exit via Marion Road and Louise Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-