Berlin Barracks; Multiple Charges

CASE#: 23A3005128

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/13/23 at 0635 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny; Possession of Stolen Property; Aggravated Operating Without Owner’s Consent

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the Lebanon, NH, Police Department regarding a stolen commercial truck. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks subsequently located the stolen truck along with a stolen trailer at the Waterbury I-89 south rest area. When troopers arrived, they located one individual inside the truck. The suspect was identified as a juvenile from New Hampshire. Subsequent investigation indicated the suspect stole the tractor on the evening of 09/12/2023 in Lebanon, NH. He then drove the truck to St. Albans, VT, and hitched onto a trailer. The suspect then drove the stolen truck and trailer south on Interstate 89 and stopped at the Waterbury rest area. Troopers took him into custody without incident and transported him to the Berlin Barracks. Due to the age of the suspect, no further information about this case is available.

