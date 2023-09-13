While California is considering a ban on most pretext stops, federal law allows them. But on Tuesday, a federal appeals court said the San Francisco officers had failed to offer a valid reason for prolonging the stop and interrogating the driver.
Ninth Circuit casts doubt on evidence seized during an SFPD pretext stop
