The justices are scofflaws again

With two narrow exceptions, rule 8.1115(a) states, “an opinion of a California Court of Appeal or superior court appellate division that is not certified for publication or ordered published must not be cited or relied on by a court or a party in any other action.” “[M]ust not be cited or relied on by a court . . . in any other action” is broad and clear. However, as we’ve noted, litigants, Courts of Appeal, and the Supreme Court itself regularly violate the rule’s plain terms.