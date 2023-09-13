Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,491 in the last 365 days.

The justices are scofflaws again

With two narrow exceptions, rule 8.1115(a) states, “an opinion of a California Court of Appeal or superior court appellate division that is not certified for publication or ordered published must not be cited or relied on by a court or a party in any other action.” “[M]ust not be cited or relied on by a court . . . in any other action” is broad and clear. However, as we’ve noted, litigants, Courts of Appeal, and the Supreme Court itself regularly violate the rule’s plain terms.

You just read:

The justices are scofflaws again

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more