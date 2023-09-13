SON OF A CHIEF ASSASSIN BRUCE H. BELL WRITES A BOOK THAT HAS EVERY HISTORY BUFF BOUNCING OFF THE WALLS
Author Bruce H. Bell enthralls readers about JFK’s assassination in his book My Father Killed President John F. KennedyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Who has done it? Bruce H. Bell answers the question in his book “My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy.”
A deeply personal novel, “My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy” takes storytelling to a whole new level, as it goes back to one of the most shocking events in the United States, through the lens of a child.
Amazon customer, Hamza, says, “This is definitely a highly captivating book that takes you deep into the actual events that took place around the Kennedy Assassination. The writer has put a great deal of effort ensuring all the details are accurate.”
“My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy” evokes empathy as well as sympathy, with the author being a child when everything happened. Truly a story of a lifetime.
Bruce H. Bell was only nine to thirteen years old when he had to miss two to three school days a week to be around his father’s peer gatherings of the assassination planners. He would be sitting in restaurants, conference rooms, and hotel suites just hearing how JFK is a threat to the United States. He now writes to connect with others as well as to his younger self.
Be enthralled with Bell’s story and grab a copy of the book here.
