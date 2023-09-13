JAMES HENRY LINCOLN SR.: TRUE FAITH
The search for one’s true purpose in life.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Henry Lincoln Sr.'s “Believe Believe Believe” is a book about self-discovery and the promises and purpose of God. This book teaches readers how to trust God completely and how it connects to living in perfect alignment with God’s plan.
“Believe Believe Believe” caters to everyone living in the world. It is for the Christians to learn more about God’s love, for the people who have doubts, and for those who are lost in life. Author Lincoln Sr. intends for readers to connect fully and establish an intimate relationship with the Almighty God. Book Lover Reviewer rated the book 5 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon and said, "A very inspirational book! You will become a “believer” after you read it.”
James Henry Lincoln Sr. was born and raised in New Castle, PA. Lincoln Sr. is a graduate of New Castle Senior High School and started his career when he enlisted in the United States Air Force and retired as he had reached the rank of Master Sergeant. Lincoln Sr. spent 22 years in the United States Air Force and has visited several countries like Korea, Okinawa, and Hawaii.
Grab a copy of “Believe Believe Believe” on Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover. Also available on other digital book stores around the globe!
