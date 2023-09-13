Submit Release
Interstate 90 Westbound Entrance Ramp Closure Scheduled Near Humboldt

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, work is scheduled on Interstate 90 at the Humboldt Interchange (exit 379). The contractor will be closing the I-90 westbound on-ramp. The closure is anticipated to last for six days, and the ramp is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

The ramp will be closed to allow for placing concrete pavement through the westbound on-ramp area from S.D. Highway 19 to exit 379. The ramp will remain closed until the new concrete has gained full-strength.

Motorists in the Humboldt area planning to travel westbound on I-90 should use S.D. Highway 38 and follow the detour signs.

This work is part of the larger construction project to replace the westbound lanes of I-90 from mile marker 377 to mile marker 390. Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction out of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

