Turkmen-Singapore inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs consultations

13/09/2023

On September 13, 2023, consultations were held in a video conference format between the heads of structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Singapore.

During the negotiations, diplomats discussed the current agenda and prospects for Turkmen-Singapore relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted the need to continue the effective cooperation established between the countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, primarily in the UN.

As part of the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue holding regular political consultations, and also noted the need to organize business forums and mutual visits at the highest level and at the level of heads of relevant ministries and departments.