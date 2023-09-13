Submit Release
Issues of interaction between the Caspian states were discussed in Ashgabat

13/09/2023

On September 11-13, 2023, the sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by delegations from five Caspian states - Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the participants discussed a number of topical issues on the agenda on the Caspian issue, in particular, draft agreements were discussed.

An exchange of views also took place on preparations for the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Working Group in Azerbaijan.

Following the event, a Communiqué was adopted.

