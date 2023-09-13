The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of ministers of transport of Central Asian states

On September 13, 2023, the first meeting of the ministers of transport of the Central Asian states was held in Dushanbe within the framework of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The meeting was attended by a delegation led by the General Director of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiyev.

During the meeting, the need to further intensify the regional potential of the transport and logistics field, where the parties have enormous potential for mutual implementation, was noted.

The head of the delegation of Turkmenistan, speaking at the forum, emphasized that the transport sector is one of the key factors of development. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan is promoting geopolitical and geo-economic interests necessary to ensure national development, using its advantageous geographical location and capabilities.

The participants speaking at the forum expressed the general opinion that the countries of the region are interconnected, and, in response to new features and challenges of our time, they must comprehensively deepen interaction in this direction, using the existing great potential.

As a result of the multilateral meeting, designed to become a kind of platform for strengthening the interconnectedness of transport, a Joint Communiqué was adopted, and the draft Agreement “On strengthening the interconnectedness of land transport in Central Asia” was approved.