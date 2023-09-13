A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan took place in Dushanbe

13/09/2023

On September 13, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov held negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan S.Mukhriddin.

During the constructive meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue, which is of an in-depth strategic nature. In this context, the intensity of bilateral contacts at various levels was especially noted.

The Turkmen side emphasized that a representative delegation of Turkmenistan arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the upcoming multilateral side events planned within the framework of the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State - founders of IFAS.

During the conversation, R.Meredov and S.Mukhriddin also touched in detail on issues related to the agenda of the upcoming high-level Summits, which will be held in Dushanbe on September 14-15 this year. The importance of the multilateral efforts of the parties in the preparation of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State - founders of IFAS was stressed.