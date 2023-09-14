Submit Release
Melone Hatley, PC names Dan Cuneo as its newest COO

Melone Hatley, PC, a Virginia-based, solo female-owned family litigation and estate planning firm, names Dan Cuneo as COO.

Melone Hatley, PC’s future lies within its ability to continue its focus on the employee experience, and Mr. Cuneo will be pivotal in that role.”
— Rebecca Melone
VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia-based Family and Estate Planning Law Firm Melone Hatley, PC, has tapped veteran lawyer and software services provider CEO Dan Cuneo as Chief Operating Officer.

Melone Hatley, PC, named Dan Cuneo as its COO. The law firm provides family and estate planning legal services to clients throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Mr. Cuneo joined Melone Hatley, PC, after having been the executive partner of Business Development for a St. Louis-based domestic litigation firm and CEO of a law practice software company.

“Having someone with Mr. Cuneo’s experience join our firm is essential to our continued growth,” Ms. Melone, CEO of Melone Hatley, PC, said. “Melone Hatley, PC’s future lies within its ability to continue its focus on the employee experience, and Mr. Cuneo will be pivotal in that role.”

The announcement of Mr. Cuneo as Melone Hatley, PC’s new COO, is one of several recent announcements by the law firm. The company also announced that it had earned the prestigious Inc. 5000 award for the fastest-growing private companies and ranked 5th overall for fastest-growing service-providing companies.

Melone Hatley, PC is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is one of Virginia's largest solo-female-owned firms.

