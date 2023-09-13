Juniper Communities Recognized by Fortune as Top 25 Best Workplaces in Aging Services: Senior Housing and Care for 2023

Juniper Communities

Senior living community owner/operator cited for its culture, jobs with meaning, career development programs, environment where employees can make a difference.

To be an employer highlighted for offering a workplace where associates say their jobs have special meaning and they can make a difference is gratifying as it says we are doing well by doing right.” — Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder/CEO, Juniper Communities

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine announced today that Juniper Communities has again been recognized as one of the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Aging Services for 2023 in the Senior Housing and Care category. This is the second time Juniper Communities has been named to the prestigious list, this year ranking in at 16. Previously, Juniper was ranked 20.

Juniper Communities is a leading owner/operator of senior living communities with more than 1,500 employees - known as associates – and 27 assisted living and Wellspring® memory care communities in four states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Colorado.

“This is an important recognition as it is a testimony by our own associates regarding our workplace environment and culture,” said Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder and CEO, Juniper Communities. “In a challenging labor market, to be recognized as an employer highlighted for offering a workplace where the associates say their jobs have special meaning, they can make a difference, and have a sense of pride in their work, is gratifying as it says we are doing well by doing right.”

As early as 2016, Juniper’s founder pledged to roll out a broader human capital program. Elements have included ensuring a minimum pay of $15/hour; creating individualized development programs to promote from within; implementing flexible shift scheduling; plus enabling early access to earned wages. In a recent independent survey by Great Place to Work®, Juniper’s associates noted the strength of the mental and emotional connection they feel toward their jobs, and cited their work with residents as the reason Juniper is a great place to work.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Juniper Communities’ leadership team and associates are continually recognized for their outstanding contributions to the senior living industry. Awards range from top women in leadership, implementing leading-edge technology, and driving excellence in care delivered, programming, and dining services.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Its approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights (an HCP company) is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. Through HCP’s recent acquisition of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, Activated Insights now provides the largest data set in post-acute care, along with training and reputation management. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.