Author Mary Ellen Jackson's latest book, "Bella and Mirabel," invites readers on an uplifting journey of self-discovery
This enchanting tale revolves around Bella, a shapeshifting Earth spirit, and her efforts to convey profound messages to her human sister, Mirabel.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Bella and Mirabel," Jackson skillfully weaves together inspirational messages delivered in a humorous and quirky manner. The book encourages readers to question the conditioned beliefs and expectations that limit their sense of freedom and purpose. Bella, the mischievous yet compassionate guide, employs everyday objects like hair brushes and hats to drive her points home. Through the analogy of a hard versus a soft bristle brush, Bella humorously illustrates the consequences of pushing ourselves too hard on our spiritual journeys, urging readers to find a more balanced and gentle approach.
With a background in Advocacy for the Elderly and counseling services, Mary Ellen Jackson brings a wealth of experience and insight to her writing. Drawing from her guidance from Celeste, her mentor, and the mischievous diva that inspired the book, she has helped countless individuals explore their dreams, purpose, and the meaning of life. Her workshops on channeling, the light body, mediumship, and the dying process have further enriched her understanding of the human experience.
"Bella and Mirabel" is a delightful read that invites readers to embrace their own uniqueness, question societal expectations, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Mary Ellen Jackson's profound yet light-hearted approach captivates readers, offering a refreshing perspective on the beauty found in life's ordinary moments. Take a leap into the enchanting world of "Bella and Mirabel" and let the wisdom and humor of Bella inspire you to live a more authentic and fulfilling life.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+18188090723 ext.
email us here