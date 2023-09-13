AUVSI Statement on FAA Extending Remote ID Enforcement

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that it will exercise discretion to not take enforcement action against drone operators who are not complaint with Remote Identification (Remote ID) until March 16, 2024.

On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins issued the following statement:

“The FAA has estimated that the number of recreational and hobbyist, non-commercial drones will reach 1.48 million by 2024. Further, drones are increasingly used as industrial tools and for public safety, saving lives and money, and enhancing safety and security. In an increasingly busy airspace, the needs of airspace stakeholders must be harmonized with those of law enforcement agencies.

FAA’s Remote ID rule appropriately advances drone integration in a way that increases safety for all airspace users. The final rule has been subject to a lengthy rulemaking process, open comment periods, publication of Means of Compliance, judicial review, and extended deadlines.

AUVSI urges drone operators to comply with Remote ID requirements as quickly as possible and for the FAA to swiftly implement all agency rulemaking. Remote ID is necessary to ensure the continued expansion of scalable and secure drone operations in the national airspace system – which will bring significant benefits to the American public and businesses.”

September 16, 2023 is the FAA’s stated deadline for drone operator compliance with the Remote ID rule. The FAA's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) was published on December 31, 2019. The final rule was published to the Federal Register on January 15, 2021 with an original effective date of March 16, 2021. Corrections made to the rule and published to the Federal Register on March 10, 2021 delayed the effective date to April 21, 2021. On August 11, 2022 the FAA published to the Federal Register the accepted means of compliance for UAS Remote ID.

The FAA also published on September 12, 2022 a notice for discretionary enforcement for manufacturers in producing standard Remote ID platforms. That discretionary enforcement extended through December 16, 2022 for manufacturers as they worked toward compliance with the rule.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.