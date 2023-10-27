Pioneers in Skirts, an Emmy-nominated Documentary, Now Available to a Global Audience on Select Streaming Platforms
Pioneers in Skirts, a film about obstacles limiting a woman or girl's pioneering ambition, announces its streaming release on select online platforms.
Audiences asked, and we delivered! Here’s how you can watch Pioneers in Skirts at home!”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As International Day of the Girl is being celebrated all over the globe during the month of October, Pioneers in Skirts®, a film about the obstacles limiting a woman or girl's pioneering ambition, is proud to announce its streaming release on select online platforms.
— Lea-Ann W. Berst
Premiering during the pandemic to a global online audience of companies, schools, and nonprofits, the documentary-style film is from Director Ashley Maria and Producer Lea-Ann W. Berst, a mother-daughter filmmaking team. Together, they created an engaging, socially conscious documentary that examines why women and girls have dashed expectations and addresses the stereotyping and sexism that can chip away at a woman, hurt her potential, and make her feel like she must re-think her dreams.
Viewers watch the film and empathize with and relate to the characters and statistics featured. Some see that they are not alone. Many feel inspired – they see their role in the solution and feel motivated to act.
Since its launch in August 2020, the film has been part of group screening events that use the power of film to foster engagement, meaningful dialogue, and social impact.
The producers of Pioneers in Skirts have built a multi-year impact strategy that includes meaningful group screening events and, now, individual viewing opportunities. Their campaign aims to reach young, ambitious women & girls, their families, and their support communities with a global call-to-action of empowering existing programs, galvanizing a collective action, and inspiring people to stand with women and girls as they work to reach their full potential.
According to Director Ashley Maria, In late 2022, they started showing the film to in-person audiences, helped to propel their multi-year impact plan of reaching young, ambitious women and girls, their families, and their support communities with a global call-to-action to stand with women and girls as they work to reach their full potential.
As the impact plan evolved, the filmmakers decided to make the movie much more available to people who want to watch the movie at home with their families. Audiences wanted to know how a person could show the film to their daughter, son, or partner, prompting the implementation of streaming services, an easy way to watch Pioneers in Skirts at home.
The film is available for individual viewing on select streaming channels and television apps, like:
Apple TV – own or rent
Prime Video – own or rent
Curiosity Stream – with subscription
TubiTV – stream with ads
StashTV – stream with ads
A full list of streaming channels can be found on their website PioneersinSkirts.com/watch.
About Pioneers in Skirts – A Movie About Ambition
Pioneers in Skirts is an inspiring film about obstacles limiting a woman’s pioneering ambition. The film is a 60-minute multi-award-winning impact documentary made to encourage a healthy dialogue about the gender bias women confront in their careers and what we all must do, both women and men, to change this.
Through characters and stories and underlining their experiences with statistics and expert interviews, the film addresses what it is that can chip away at a woman, hurt her potential, and make her feel like she must re-think her dreams.
