Enrollment Rx Launches Shopping Cart Functionality in Latest Product Release
Enrollment Rx delivers their latest product enhancement designed to deliver digital shopping cart experiences natively on the Salesforce platform.
We blend our client’s needs with our own software development experience to ensure that we deliver thoughtfully created solutions that are adoptable for our market and can be successfully supported.”SKOKIE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Rx, the leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for admissions on Salesforce for higher education, announced the launch of its newest suite of product enhancements, designed to deliver digital shopping cart experiences natively on the Salesforce platform.
The launch of the shopping cart functionality leverages Salesforce’s Experience Cloud, enabling Enrollment Rx clients to power an online shopping experience. The new functionality is applicable for continuing education, dual enrollment, and other non-traditional applicants and programs that universities and colleges often struggle to manage in admissions in legacy systems. Institutions are increasingly seeking enterprise software that can singularly support the needs of their organizations in all its complexities, and the addition of the shopping cart functionality on Salesforce fulfills a major requirement in the non-traditional enrollment landscape.
The new functionality is designed to be industry agnostic, meaning it could be as easily used in an e-commerce experience, catering to continuing education courses, as it could be used to sell books, laptops, and other materials. The product supports brandable user interfaces and provides out-of-the-box integration with major payment gateway systems. The shopping cart functionality is also designed to be compatible with existing Salesforce data models, meaning that it should be able to operate in almost any Salesforce environment.
Lawrence Levy, President of Enrollment Rx, said, “The release of our shopping cart functionality continues to demonstrate Enrollment Rx’s impressive capacity to release product innovations inspired by our customer requests and crafted by our industry experts. We blend our client’s needs with our own software development experience to ensure that we deliver thoughtfully created solutions that are adoptable for our market and can be successfully supported. Our shopping cart functionality will be a game-changer for higher education admissions in that it will allow colleges and universities to not just use Salesforce for traditional undergraduate and graduate enrollment management requirements but also to include non-traditional programs that have been historically ignored or left to figure things out on their own. Now we can offer a well-designed enterprise-class CRM system that fits the requirements of those departments, too!”
The shopping cart functionality is released as an enhancement to FormBuilder Rx, which is listed on the Salesforce AppExchange.
About Enrollment Rx:
Enrollment Rx transforms Salesforce into a system for Recruitment, Admissions, and Decisions (RAD). We help schools improve admissions yield by eliminating antiquated systems, manual processes, and paper files from their enrollment management operations.
For more information about Enrollment Rx’s full suite of products and solutions visit www.enrollmentrx.com.
