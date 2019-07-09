Salesforce.org Awards Enrollment Rx 2019 AMER ISV Partner of the Year

Enrollment Rx - 2019 SF.org AMER ISV Partner of the Year

The Salesforce.org 2019 ISV Partner of the Year award symbolizes a long-standing partnership between both organizations to expand Salesforce’s Education Cloud.

We are very grateful to Salesforce.org for recognizing Enrollment Rx’s commitment to our mutual core values of trust and customer success in the sector.” — Lawrence Levy, President

SCHILLER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Rx, the leading provider of cloud-based Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for higher education, has been named as the 2019 AMER ISV Partner of the Year by Salesforce.org. The award symbolizes a long-standing partnership between both organizations to expand Salesforce’s Education Cloud. Founded in 2008, Enrollment Rx has been delivering solutions for Recruitment and Admissions exclusively on the Salesforce platform. The company builds products on Salesforce that deliver best-in-class functionality for enrollment management for educational institutions while providing the limitless scalability of the world’s leading CRM.

Lawrence Levy, President of Enrollment Rx said, “This award means more than most will understand. Enrollment Rx has been working tirelessly for 10 years to perfect the art and science of recruitment and admissions on Salesforce. While the product roadmap for enterprise software is a never-ending journey, it feels great to look back for a moment and realize how far we have come. We are very grateful to Salesforce.org for recognizing Enrollment Rx’s commitment to our mutual core values of trust and customer success in the sector. I am pleased to say that after ten years; we are only getting started in delivering our transformative industry solutions.”

Levy continued, “We could not be prouder of our team for winning this award. I want to thank the Dream Team at Enrollment Rx for your daily dedication and contribution to maximizing Salesforce’s Education Cloud. I would also like to thank our clients for their tremendous role in our progress. This award is as much your award as it is ours. You help us to make our products the best in the world and you are the customers that are most successfully using Salesforce for Recruitment and Admissions. Thank you for being our partners in our mission.”



