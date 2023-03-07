Enrollment Rx Expands Product Offerings to Support Appointment Management
Enrollment Rx delivers Appointment Management functionality on Salesforce in latest product release.
In addition to managing appointments for recruitment and admissions, the new functionality expands the applicability of Enrollment Rx’s product suite to other areas of the higher ed student lifecycle.”SKOKIE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Rx, the leading provider of constituent relationship management (CRM) solutions for higher education built on Salesforce, is pleased to announce that its latest product release includes Appointment Management functionality. Inspired by client requests from colleges and universities, Enrollment Rx anticipates that institutions will use the new functionality to improve appointment scheduling and registration processes for recruitment, admissions, and other student services. The new features allow organizations that use Salesforce to create and publish staff availability to external-facing calendars for 1-on-1 appointment registrations. Staff members can see all appointments in a single location on one calendar display in Salesforce, including optional integration with Google and Outlook calendars. Externally, potential appointment registrants can access and filter public-facing calendars, self-select, and sign-up for available time slots. The new functionality is made available as part of the Events Rx package and takes advantage of FormBuilder Rx technology to power the registration pages.
Marc Satin, COO at Enrollment Rx, said, “With these latest product enhancements, we are excited to offer a solution that can support business processes throughout the student journey. Whether you have a team dedicated to Recruitment, Admission, Student Success, or Career Services, the ability to provide a seamless, integrated experience to manage appointments is critical. With our newest release, clients can enable staff to manage & publish their availability while giving external constituents the ability to select and manage their own appointments. And with new integrations included to support Google and Outlook calendars, Enrollment Rx now delivers a single-source-of-truth (SSOT) for calendar events on Salesforce. For anyone who has struggled with scheduling and managing appointments, this is the right solution for you.”
Manish Verma, Director of Development at Enrollment Rx, said, “Enrollment Rx has always been mindful of delivering sensible solutions that make our clients' lives easier on Salesforce. By giving our clients the ability to see a single-source-of-truth (SSOT) calendar natively on the CRM platform, we further enhance our capabilities to deliver our proprietary solution for Recruitment, Admissions, and Decisions (RAD) on Salesforce. However, it is also worth emphasizing that Events Rx and FormBuilder Rx are stand alone “managed packages” and do not require all of Enrollment Rx’s product suite to operate. Therefore, they can be adopted by organizations that may already use an alternative approach on Salesforce for recruitment and admissions but still wish to utilize our appointment management functionality on the platform.”
Matt Palmer, Director of Client Services at Enrollment Rx, said, “We are excited about the CRM expansion opportunities our new functionality provides. With our new ability to manage appointments on Salesforce, including pre-built integration with Google and Outlook calendars, our clients cannot only maximize recruiting and admissions efforts but also can consider using Salesforce in new areas of the student lifecycle, such as student success and academic advising. Together with our enterprise software integration services, Enrollment Rx envisions opportunities to increase higher education CRM adoption across Salesforce organizations with multiple student-lifecycle use-cases for appointment management on the platform.”
Lawrence Levy, President at Enrollment Rx, added, “Even though the world of appointment management software is already mature with many potential choices for our clients, the ability to natively create and publish appointment availability right out of the CRM system is an advantage that makes sense for the users of the Salesforce platform. In addition, our tool comes complete with our platform-native form and portal capabilities inherent in FormBuilder Rx, which afford dynamic appointment registration pages. It is an easy and practical extension for clients already using Salesforce to adopt this new feature for appointment management, along with FormBuilder Rx and Events Rx, as part of their Salesforce native strategy.”
“While we initially built our solutions for higher education, our products can also be adopted by other industries that wish to use Salesforce as the primary platform for appointment scheduling, registration, and management and for whom the use cases fit.” concluded Levy.
About Enrollment Rx:
Enrollment Rx transforms Salesforce into a system for Recruitment, Admissions, and Decisions (RAD). We help schools improve admissions yield by eliminating antiquated systems, manual processes, and paper files from their enrollment management operations.
