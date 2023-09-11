TCEQ Posts RESTORE Bucket 3 State Expenditure Plan Amendment for Public Comment

On behalf of Toby Baker, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Greg Abbott and the governor’s appointee to the RESTORE Council, TCEQ is seeking review and public comment for an amendment to the State Expenditure Plan (SEP).

In this amendment, TCEQ is requesting to move $15 million of Bucket 3 funds from the Shoreline Beach Restoration Program to the Nature-Based Tourism Program. The SEP identifies programs TCEQ can support with Bucket 3 funds under the Federal RESTORE Act. This proposed amendment does not increase the Bucket 3 funds currently authorized for TCEQ, but rather it changes the amount of funds available to two of the four already approved programs.

More information can be found on the Texas RESTORE website. Public comments can be submitted through RComments@tceq.texas.gov.

The currently approved Texas SEP focuses on providing funds to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

The 45-day public comment period ends at 5 p.m. CST on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.