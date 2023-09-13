Public Meeting Scheduled for Resurfacing and Intersection Modification Project Near Madison

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

MADISON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, to discuss and receive public input on a resurfacing and intersection modification project at the intersection of S.D. Highway 34 and 457th Avenue near Madison. This public meeting open house will be held in the Depot Room of the Chamber of Commerce, located at 315 S. Egan Ave. in Madison. The public meeting open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The public meeting will be informal, with one-on-one discussions. SDDOT and consultant design staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed intersection improvements and answer questions. During this time, participants will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, and may be submitted at the open house or directly to one of the project contacts. Information about this project will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1932.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Travis Dressen, SDDOT Mitchell Region Engineer, at 605-995-3300 or by email at Travis.Dressen@state.sd.us or Matthew Brua, HR Green, at 605-221-2655 or by email at mbrua@hrgreen.com.

