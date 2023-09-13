Cushing Public Schools Launches Early Literacy Initiative
Cushing Public Schools announces a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance that provides all Cushing residents with access to a digital early literacy program.
Cushing Public Schools is fortunate to have a wonderfully supportive community that takes immense pride in our educational institutions.”CUSHING, OK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cushing Public Schools is proud to announce our partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance to provide all Cushing residents with access to a digital early literacy program free of charge. This pioneering program marks the inception of the first Footsteps2Brilliance Model Innovation City in Oklahoma and is intricately aligned with the state-wide iRead initiative. Through this initiative, Cushing Public Schools is spearheading early literacy endeavors in the state and aims to inspire the Cushing community to collectively read 1 million words this fall.
— Superintendent Dr. Amon
In collaboration with Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc., this ambitious initiative empowers Cushing schools to provide every child from birth through 3rd grade in Cushing, OK, with an array of educational resources, including thousands of eBooks, educational games, creative writing opportunities, all accessible free of charge via smartphones and devices, with or without an Internet connection. This visionary effort establishes Cushing as a Model Innovation City, setting the standard for early literacy excellence in the region, state, and nation. The transformative nature of this program has garnered recognition from the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Students.
"Cushing Public Schools is fortunate to have a wonderfully supportive community that takes immense pride in our educational institutions," remarked Superintendent Dr. Amon. "This initiative deepens the bonds between our schools and the community, ensuring that every early learner in Cushing embarks on the path to academic success even before they enter prekindergarten."
Research underscores the critical importance of early literacy, particularly for children from low-income families, who hear 30 million fewer words by the age of 4 than their more privileged peers. This issue is further exacerbated by the startling fact that 61% of low-income children have no access to books in their homes. Providing early learners with the tools necessary to read proficiently by third grade is proven to yield substantial returns, with every $1 invested in quality early childhood interventions producing a $14 to $17 return.
Footsteps2Brilliance was conceived to bridge literacy gaps before they emerge, offering an extensive curriculum featuring over 1,000 English and Spanish books, songs, and games designed to engage children and families in a fun and interactive learning experience. Most importantly, these educational resources are accessible via smartphones, tablets, or computers, irrespective of an Internet connection. With over 80% of parents owning smartphones or mobile devices, the partnership between Cushing Public Schools and Footsteps2Brilliance equips schools, families, and the community with high-quality educational tools, harnessing the devices they already possess.
"We are honored to collaborate with Cushing Public Schools in providing all children equal access to high-quality bilingual English and Spanish literacy instruction," stated Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. "Already, this unique citywide initiative has united the community with a resolute commitment and a comprehensive plan to support all early learners. We firmly believe that this will serve as a potent model for other districts across the nation to emulate."
###
About Cushing Public Schools:
The 78.5 square mile Cushing district encompasses much of southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma. Approximately 2000 students attend class in one of our five locations which include a pre-kindergarten center and two elementary campuses, as well as middle school and high school campuses. In addition to a focus on high standards of academic achievement and performance, the students also have access to outstanding library/media facilities, a variety of academic programs, including art, music, athletics, gifted and talented programs, special education services, and an alternative learning environment.
About Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc.:
Footsteps2Briliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow.
Michael Fleischner
Footsteps2Brilliance
+1 609-477-8677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram