Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield Names New Chief Executive Officer

Shelley Stubbendeck to Lead Milwaukee Rehab Hospital

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, announced that Shelley Stubbendeck will serve as the rehab hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer. Stubbendeck brings over 22 years of healthcare experience across multiple sites of post-acute care including acute rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities. She recently served as the Executive Director and was responsible for operational oversight of 56 inpatient rehabilitation beds.

"Shelley’s diverse post-acute leadership experience and her CARF surveyor expertise are what is needed to lead our Milwaukee Rehab Hospital in Greenfield,” said Nobis Rehab Partners Founder and President Chester Crouch.

Stubbendeck holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Management.

About Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield is a three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms that opened in 2021 and is located at 3200 S. 103rd St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. The motivated care team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Find them on LinkedIn and like them on Facebook.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners together to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

