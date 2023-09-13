Submit Release
Lane closure to switch on Interstate 94 Hay Creek Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic will be moved to the passing (left) lanes in either direction on Interstate 94 over the Hay Creek Bridge in Bismarck starting Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The right lanes will be closed for construction work.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

