Asphalt and Subgrade Repair Scheduled to Begin in Southwest South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Contact: Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948

EDGEMONT, S.D. – Asphalt and subgrade repairs will begin at two locations in southwestern South Dakota on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

The first project will begin on U.S. Highway 18, approximately one-half mile west of Edgemont, with the second project taking place on Highway 18 at the Wyoming state line. Stop signs will be in place on both ends of the project, with motorists alternating travel through the project area.

This project consists of removing asphalt and concrete surfacing, repairing subgrade, and asphalt surfacing.

The prime contractor on the $200,000 project is Dakota Asphalt, LLC. from Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-