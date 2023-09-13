Sheeva.AI connects its 1,500,000th service point to enable better customer experiences for connected car drivers
This marks a year of growth globally, more than doubling the number of available service points across their fueling, EV charging and parking service verticals.
When we set out to add service points for our partners, we knew 1,000,000 would be an aggressive goal. But the team met the challenge and surpassed it.”TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, the leading provider of in-vehicle payments and services, has announced it has surpassed its goal of over a million new service points mapped this year.
— Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO, Sheeva.AI
The firm has geofenced and mapped its 1,500,000th service point, including unique EV charger connectors, gas pumps and parking spaces globally.
“It’s been a busy year of growth for us,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI. “When we set out to add service points for our partners, we knew 1,000,000 would be an aggressive goal. But the team met the challenge and surpassed it.”
In North America, that includes:
● Over 1,400,000 unique parking spaces in 12 top metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, DC.
● More than 75,000 gas stations mapped to the pump level across every state, over half the nation’s gas station footprint.
● Over 22,000 unique connectors at 12,000 public charging stations in 30 states.
As well, the firm is mapping similar service points in India and Japan.
Sheeva.AI’s product suite uses patented, proprietary technologies to locate, activate and pay for service points – like fuel pumps, EV chargers, parking meters/machines, toll readers and retail POS systems – all from the comfort and safety of the car’s cabin via the car’s infotainment screen.
Their SheevaFence™ and SheevaLocate™ technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific gas pump, parking spot, EV charger, or drive-through lane to within two meters, while its SheevaConnect™ and SheevaPay™ products use an open API platform to integrate payments directly via the cloud and SDK through a secure digital wallet, requiring no additional hardware and no new apps.
“The goal is to make driver’s lives easier and to get them on their way faster,” says Adam Rouls, Sheeva.AI’s CRO. “You tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to activate and pay.”
“With every new service point we map, we’re helping them win that daily battle to save time,” he adds.
No extra apps and fewer card and button taps means improved customer satisfaction, says Klochikhin – increasingly the biggest differentiator in markets where the products are commoditized, like in fueling and parking.
“You don’t have to install a unique app for every gas station brand, EV charging network or parking operators to enjoy easy payments, loyalty rewards and discounts, and you no longer need to make sure you have the correct payment card with you, or worry about the operational status of parking, charging or fueling hardware,” he says.
The firm’s innovative products are currently in trials with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers globally and will be exhibiting at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, in the Plug and Play Automobili-D Startup Arena, at booth S722, on September 13-14, 2023.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
