Caribbean professionals awarded OAS scholarships share their experience while pursuing a Master's Degree
Several professionals who have participated and finally managed to successfully obtain one of these scholarships.SPAIN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of American States (OAS) has been a beacon of educational opportunities for thousands of professionals throughout the region, providing year after year a wide range of scholarships that have transformed lives and careers.
This positive impact on the selected Caribbean professionals has translated into a great opportunity to study an online master's degree under the OAS-Structuralia Scholarship program. This specialization has allowed them to broaden their knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence, project management, disaster risk, renewable energy, engineering and infrastructure, among others.
Several professionals who have participated and finally managed to successfully obtain one of these scholarships, have wanted to narrate their experience to serve as a testimony for those who are thinking of sending their application at this time when there is an open call. Their experiences and opinions clearly reflect the current and future benefits they have obtained through this educational opportunity.
Alexa Gopaul, a Trinidadian professional who has received a scholarship from the program, says of her experience: "The staff, professors and tutors are always available to help and ensure that the learning experience is as smooth as possible."
Gopaul, who is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Artificial Intelligence on a fully online, distance learning program, says, "So far, the depth, content and practicality of the Master's program are truly outstanding and I look forward to completing my degree and applying the skills I have gained."
Meanwhile, Nigel Monrose from St. Lucia, is very clear about how he felt when he received confirmation that he was one of the successful candidates: "I was extremely excited to be awarded the OAS-Structuralia scholarship, as it provided me with an extraordinary opportunity to overcome the financial constraints that had previously hindered my pursuit of a master's degree."
Furthermore, he highlights one of the great benefits of these grants, "receiving this scholarship allowed me to advance academically and embark on a new and exciting chapter of my educational journey," says Monrose who is completing his Master's Degree in Project Management. thanks to his scholarship covering 50% of the tuition cost.
These scholarships offer a unique platform for talented professionals to obtain a quality education and become leaders in their respective fields. The OAS and Structuralia remain committed to education and development in the region, and their scholarship program remains open until October 13.
Any interested professional can apply for one of these scholarships to become one of the next beneficiaries. The available quotas are sold out very quickly, so it is advisable to review the information on the website https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/ and send the application with the necessary documentation as soon as possible.
