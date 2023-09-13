A Parade of Golden Hope, Unity & Support for our Littlest Heroes Battling Childhood Cancer
Childhood Cancer Warriors Megan and Salma with Broward Batman at the Mystic Force Foundation Gold Ribbon Parade 2022
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mystic Force Foundation is Turning the Streets Gold for Kids with Cancer!
The only way we will ever find a cure for Childhood Cancer is to raise awareness of this devastating disease. Our children need us to be their voice, they need us to change the world - for them.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The streets of South Florida are set to come alive with Golden Hope, and an overwhelming sense of Unity as the highly anticipated Gold Ribbon Parade makes its triumphant return on Saturday, September 16th. This annual event, the largest of its kind in the country is in honor of the littlest Heroes who bravely battle Childhood Cancer and in memory of those that were taken by this devastating disease.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
The Gold Ribbon Parade is not just a parade; it's a heartfelt tribute to the children and families battling Childhood Cancer. This year's parade will feature a spectacular procession of over 100 Police and SuperHero vehicles, all adorned with the iconic Gold Ribbon, symbolizing the incredible strength of these young warriors.
The Gold Ribbon Parade led by the North Miami Police Department will kick off from Nicklaus Children's Hospital, winding its way past Holtz Children's Hospital and Alex's Place, and culminating at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. This 33 mile carefully curated route not only brings the Parade to the heart of the medical facilities where these brave children receive treatment but also ensures that our entire community can come together to show their support.
Prior to the commencement of the parade, the Police and SuperHero vehicles will be stationed on the top floor of Nicklaus Children's Hospital’s Blue garage, offering a view of the patient rooms. This will provide patients, families, doctors, nurses, and staff with the opportunity to engage with the officers and SuperHeroes on the ground, as well as allowing participants to extend waves of support to those peering out from their hospital room windows.
The Gold Ribbon Parade marks the Mystic Force Foundation’s 6th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative and will again be led by the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Ribbon Childhood Cancer Police Vehicle. North Miami was the first police agency to permanently keep their car wrapped in Gold in honor of children battling cancer. They join the Mystic Force Foundation at events throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to the kids battling this devastating disease. The Initiative was started by the Mystic Force Foundation in an effort to bring more awareness to Childhood Cancer and the dire need for support and increased funding for Childhood Cancer Research. Every year this initiative grows larger and is the only initiative of its kind in the world, proving that South Florida is a true leader in the fight against Childhood Cancer.
The Gold Ribbon Parade is in support of all children battling cancer. This year the Parade honors the memory of 8 year old ‘Captain’ Kayson Roman Diaz, an honorary North Miami Police Boat Captain who bravely fought cancer nearly his entire life and tragically passed away in March after a 7 year battle with Stage IV Neuroblastoma. Also honoring North Miami Police ‘Jr Officer’ Jeremiah Valera who passed away in December after his own valiant fight, and Gabriela Rivera daughter of Officer Rivera with the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Saturday September 16th
9:30am
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami FL. 33155
Event contacts: Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155
or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s Blue parking garage at 9:15am
About The Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
The Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida. The institute offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Cancer .
The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car rides and boat rides for the children. Officers routinely join the Foundation’s events at the Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a fun and magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida.
______________________________________________________________
The Mystic Force Foundation
Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative - Gold Ribbon Parade
in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
can be viewed at the following approximate times and locations on
Saturday September 16th 2023.
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33155
May be viewed upon initiation of caravan at approximately 10:00am exiting the NCH parking garage onto SW 62nd Avenue to Coral Way, then along Red Road/SW 57th Avenue to 836 East.
..............
Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial & Ronald McDonald House SF
1611 NW 12th Avenue
Miami, FL 33136
May be viewed at approximately 10:30am along NW 14 Street to NW 19 Street.
..............
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive
Hollywood, FL 33021
May be viewed at approximately 11:25am exiting I 95 onto Hollywood Boulevard Westbound and from NE 35th Avenue to Garfield Street
All times are approximate depending on traffic & actual departure time.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Mystic Force Moments of Joy & Happiness in 2022