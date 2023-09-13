Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 14, 2023

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Shaker Heights Development Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Strongsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hardin Village of Forest

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Henry Monroe Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Communities Shoreline Special Improvement District

3/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Lorain City of Amherst

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Edge Learning, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA



