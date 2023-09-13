Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 14, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Shaker Heights Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Strongsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hardin Village of Forest
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Henry Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County Communities Shoreline Special Improvement District
3/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lorain City of Amherst
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Edge Learning, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 14, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

