Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 14, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Shaker Heights Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Strongsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Village of Forest
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Henry
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County Communities Shoreline Special Improvement District
3/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|City of Amherst
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Edge Learning, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 14, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
