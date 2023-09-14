Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine - Florida’s Newest Medical School, Granted Ability to Recruit Inaugural Class

Future OCOM, located in Winter Garden, FL

Florida’s Newest Medical School, Granted Ability to Recruit Inaugural Class Application process opens to the next generation of medical students

OCOM is going to change healthcare for the region for generations to come.” — Dr. Kiran C. Patel

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) has advanced the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) to pre-accreditation status. This announcement allows OCOM to start accepting applications and start recruiting the best and brightest to become part of the inaugural class of Florida’s newest medical school.

"OCOM is going to change healthcare for the region for generations to come," stated OCOM benefactor Dr. Kiran C. Patel. "With an innovative medical school curriculum meticulously crafted by our esteemed faculty, under the leadership of the Dean & Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Robert Hasty, our institution stands at the forefront of modern medical education.”

"The first priority of our benefactor, Dr. Kiran C. Patel, was to set the highest standard for all measurable outcomes,” said Hasty. “We have recruited nearly 1,000 credentialed clinical faculty to achieve this vision. OCOM was built from the ground up in pursuit of our vision to create a world-class medical school. The educational journey that awaits our medical students at OCOM promises to be transformative in training the physician of the future by cultivating their expertise and compassion. Through OCOM’s modern and comprehensive training, our graduates will emerge as well-trained and caring physicians, ready to make a profound impact on the lives of the countless patients they will care for."

"Today marks a remarkable achievement for OCOM," Dr. Daniel Newhaller, President remarked. "As we have reached pre-accreditation status and can begin the student recruitment process, I am filled with immense excitement and a deep sense of gratitude. This day has been long anticipated, and it is a testament to the dedication and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team."

OCOM has secured affiliations with 20 hospitals, medical centers, and health care organizations (and growing). These affiliations allow OCOM medical students to begin rotations in 2026. OCOM is an exclusive medical school partner with the Dr. Kiran C. Patel Institute for Graduate Medical Education that has a vision to create 1,000 newly developed residency positions over the next 10 years.

The mission of the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine is to train caring and competent osteopathic physicians who will have an impact on the Central Florida community, our nation, and our global community.

"OCOM's influence upon our community is multifaceted, with impacts that will extend beyond measure. Through the delivery of the school's core mission, the institution embarks on a journey that undoubtedly extends into substantial economic implications for our region. We take pride in unveiling a projected economic impact surpassing $1.5 billion within the institution's first two decades of operation," emphasized Phil Zaveri, Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Trustees.

Prospective students are able to apply at OCOM.org

To learn more about Pre-Accreditation status at OCOM, please visit ocom.org/accreditation

About the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is a freestanding, privately funded, separately licensed and independently operated entity located in Winter Garden, FL. OCOM is a unit of the Orlando Health Science University (OHSU), provisionally licensed by the Florida Commission on Independent Education.

