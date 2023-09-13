"I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer" by Tambi Harwood showcases an action-packed masterpiece

I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer Tambi Harwood The Los Angeles Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 held a successful book signing event with author Tambi Harwood “I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer” by Tambi Harwood was nominated for the 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award Author Reputation Press

This 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award-nominated sci-fi mystery book is about quantum time travel and extraterrestrial beings.

He checked his profile and there was a picture of the six of them at Peace Rock—a sheer cliff face with a 30-foot-tall peace sign spray-painted on it—where the meteor was said to have crashed.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A multi-talented author, Tambi Harwood , collaborated with Author Reputation Press and published " I am not the Moon Lake Camp Killer .” The published book was nominated for the 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award, which commemorates the memory of the famous American philosopher Eric Hoffer by honoring outstanding writing and the independent spirit of small publishers."I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer" was also among the books displayed by Author Reputation Press during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 at the University of Southern California on April 22–23, 2023. It was attended by nearly 500 authors and hundreds of exhibitors.The author’s book was not only displayed at the said event, but the author, Tambi Harwood, also participated in the Book Signing Event of the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) at the University of Southern California. The book's accomplishments do not stop there; "I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer" by Tambi Harwood is displayed at the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF), which is the global marketplace for story creators and the industry's essential spring chapter. Staged annually in April, LBF welcomes publishing professionals from around the world to London to learn, network, and kick off their year of business. Staged annually in April, LBF welcomes publishing professionals from around the world to London to learn, network, and kick off their year of business.From the publishers and dealmakers to the copyright pros, the commissioners, and the global licensers, including those involved in rights negotiation across print, audio, TV, film, and digital channels, at LBF, we unite the book community.The Hollywood Book Reviews commended "I am not the Moon Lake Camp Killer," saying that it—"… is an action-packed novel that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, eager to see how will happen to Liam next. Young thriller lovers, as well as those who enjoy a smidge of science fiction, would surely enjoy this novel."This book also received commendation from the US Review of Books, which highlighted the following points:"Much of the story revolves around time travel, a difficult concept to write well. Harwood handles the subject adequately, although some ideas and events could have been developed more for depth of clarity. The powers the author gives to the different characters are fun and help maintain the reader’s interest, and the interactions and motivations guiding the characters are enough to keep them from being flat. Fans of teen fiction looking for light and entertaining science fiction will find it within Harwood’s pages."The story of this masterpiece is about Liam, a 17-year-old teenager who has inexplicably obtained powers after discovering a meteor at Moon Lake Camp with his friends. Liam is suddenly falsely accused of murdering twelve of his fellow campers.Now he must not only clear his reputation and assist in the protection of his companions, but also assist in the search for the true murderer, an extraterrestrial who can not only shapeshift but also steal other people’s "quantic" abilities. On top of everything, his future self reappears to murder him. The author, Tambi Harwood, has been making a mark in the literary world and engaging with different networks to share the story of "I am not the Moon Lake Camp Killer". The author was interviewed on the program People of Distinction, hosted by Benji Cole (son of Al Cole from CBS Radio). Moreover, Spotlight TV's Logan Crawford interviews the author. The host of the program, Logan Crawford, is an actor and Emmy award-winning anchor, reporter, talk show host, and actor with recurring roles on such hit TV shows as Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, House of Cards, Person of Interest, and The First Purge. "I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer" by Tambi Harwood is available at the following online bookstores: Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ARP Bookstore. Author Reputation Press (ARP) is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author's imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

