Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Crockett

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Crockett, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to the City of Crockett on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Crockett market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”



“As the county seat of the oldest county in Texas, the City of Crockett is deeply rooted in Texas history,” said Representative Trent Ashby. “This prestigious designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community serves as a testament to Crockett’s enduring legacy and will embolden this East Texas community to showcase its beauty and heritage through media production for the world to see.”



“Crockett’s Film Friendly Texas designation is a great economic development opportunity for the city’s businesses,” said Mayor Ianthia Fisher. “When film crews are here, they will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, buy our services, and take the rich history of Crockett with them. We are excited to have the Texas Film Commission as our partner and encouraged they will advocate for the City of Crockett at any opportunity.”



“Many thanks to the Texas Film Commission and the Office of the Governor for their assistance and collaboration with the City of Crockett,” said City Administrator John Angerstein. “We believe Crockett’s easily accessible location in Central East Texas and proximity to several international airports makes us a great location for media production. As the fifth oldest city in Texas with wooded forests, old barns, beautiful lakes, and a bustling and intact historic downtown, Crockett has it all.”



The City of Crockett joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline