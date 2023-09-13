Nadrich & Cohen, LLP Sponsors Central Valley Fuego Fútbol Club

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nadrich & Cohen, LLP, a personal injury law firm in California, is pleased to announce today that it will serve as a sponsor of the professional soccer team Central Valley Fuego FC.The Fresno-based team continues its 2023 season on Saturday, September 16, in a match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

“The attorneys and staff at Nadrich & Cohen are avid fútbol fans,” says Jeffrey Nadrich, lead attorney at the personal injury firm. “We are proud to support Fuego and look forward to the remainder of the 2023 season.”

The Fresno personal injury attorneys are proud to give back to the local communities they serve. For over three decades, the law firm has successfully represented thousands of Californians and loves to see Central Valley citizens come together in a celebration of sport.

The Central Valley Fuego FC was founded in 2020 and competed in its first season in 2022, boasting 11 wins against United Soccer League (USL) competitors. Its name, “Fuego,” honors “Fresno Fuego,” the amateur squad that competed in USL League Two from 2003 to 2019.

The personal injury lawyers at Nadrich and Cohen are committed to representing injured plaintiffs throughout the Central Valley and nationwide. Jeffrey Nadrich and his legal teams have fought for justice on behalf of thousands of clients injured due to slips and falls, dog bites, automobile accidents, hazardous exposure and more. The law firm works solely on a contingency fee basis, which means they only collect a fee for their services if a recovery is made.

For the remainder of 2023, Nadrich & Cohen is offering a 10% discount on legal services to any new client who presents proof of a 2023 Fuego ticket purchase.