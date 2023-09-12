Westminster Barracks / Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023 @ 1539 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winhall Hollow Road, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order

ACCUSED: Adam J. Gordon

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Londonderry, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/16/2023 at 1539 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a Relief from Abuse Order violation in Londonderry. Investigation revealed Adam Gordon had violated a Relief from Abuse Order. Gordon was later cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023 @ 1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

