Westminster Barracks / Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023 @ 1539 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Winhall Hollow Road, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order
ACCUSED: Adam J. Gordon
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Londonderry, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/16/2023 at 1539 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a Relief from Abuse Order violation in Londonderry. Investigation revealed Adam Gordon had violated a Relief from Abuse Order. Gordon was later cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600