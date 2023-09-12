Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1005543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023 @ 1539 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winhall Hollow Road, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order

 

ACCUSED: Adam J. Gordon                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Londonderry, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/16/2023 at 1539 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a Relief from Abuse Order violation in Londonderry. Investigation revealed Adam Gordon had violated a Relief from Abuse Order. Gordon was later cited and released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/13/2023 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023 @ 1230        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

