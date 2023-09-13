Searchspring Acquires Increasingly to Improve Cross-Selling Strategies for Merchants

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, a global leader in on-site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced today it has acquired Increasingly, a UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) powered product-bundling platform that increases average order value (AOV) by personalizing the path to purchase and delivering amazing shopping experiences.

Increasingly’s AI product bundling feature displays products frequently purchased together with a user experience that allows for quickly adding multiple products to the shopping cart with a single click. They also offer merchants a Google Shopping bundling offering that pushes a collection of products frequently purchased together into Google search results with a one-click add to cart for the product bundle, which dramatically improves retailers’ revenue and overall online search presence.

“We are excited to welcome the talented team from Increasingly to our portfolio of ecommerce tools,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. “This acquisition is an important step towards expanding Searchspring’s impact on online retailers and brands to grow their revenue. By layering Increasingly’s AI technology with Searchspring’s foundation of search, merchandising, and personalization, consumers will discover relevant products at the right time by balancing data-driven shopper intent and powerful personalized product recommendations,” Kombos added.

The acquisition of Increasingly marks the beginning of a series of product innovations and market expansion initiatives that will position online retailers and brands to optimize shopping experiences for consumers while simultaneously increasing conversion rates and margins. This move also expands Searchspring's global footprint beyond North America and APAC into Europe and EMEA with an impressive roster of clients that include Samsung, US Polo, Head, Wickes and Sephora.

“By joining forces with Searchspring, we believe that we can accelerate the development and expansion of our products and services,” said Sri Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Increasingly.

“We are confident that this partnership will enable us to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving ecommerce industry and deliver even more value with our combined offering,” added Satish Jayakumar, COO and co-founder of Increasingly.

This acquisition comes on the heels of a large strategic growth investment from leading growth equity firm PSG and several new executive hires this year.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is the leading global ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally, including San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.

About Increasingly

Increasingly helps retailers drive basket revenue and happier customers. The AI platform intelligently sells bundles and collections on-site, in-store, and in Google Shopping and Facebook ads. Increasingly.com offers a suite of AI-driven products to enhance online shopping experiences and increase average order values and conversion rates for e-commerce retailers. Their flagship product is a platform that enables businesses to create customized product bundles for their sites. Learn more about Increasingly by visiting increasingly.com.